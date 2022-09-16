Mobile man found guilty of murdering mother of two

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury on Thursday found 55-year-old Kenny Lee Campbell of Mobile guilty of murdering a 27-year-old mother.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said that on March 3, 2018, Campbell fatally shot Lelia Smith inside her vehicle.

“Due to his senseless actions, two children will now grow up without their mother,” the DA’s office stated.

Campbell will be facing life or life without the possibility of parole at sentencing, which is set for Nov. 3.

The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker, who stated: “Lelia Smith had her life stolen from her when she was only 27 years old. Thank you to everyone who has helped seek justice for her tragic death. Thank you to the Mobile Police Department, particularly Detective Jermaine Rogers, for all the hard work done on this investigation. I am also grateful for the entire team at the District Attorney’s office who assisted in this prosecution. Finally, I sincerely appreciate the jury’s careful consideration of the case.”

Lelia Smith (Mobile County District Attorney's Office)

