Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”

This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery Regional Airport forced the team to change its travel plans. The Columbus Airport was one possibility for the Nittany Lions to fly into.

The team will fly into Maxwell Air Force Base Friday afternoon and will spend the night at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montgomery before the game.

Kickoff is set 2:30 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

