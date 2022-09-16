People still recovering from Hurricane Sally two years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today marks 2 years since Hurricane Sally ravaged the Gulf Coast.

It might have been a slow storm at only 2 miles an hour... but it left a last impact. Baldwin County residents say although the hurricane was two years ago... they’ll never forget it.

Some Baldwin County residents say they are still cleaning up.

One person said they just finished redoing their roof two months ago.

“There is no one in Baldwin County that does not remember Sally and what it brought... and still some of the impacts that we have had here from Sally and felt here today,” said Executive Director Zach Hood of the Baldwin County Emergency Agency.

According to the National Weather Service, it was a strong category 2 hurricane... leaving a huge amount of water everywhere.

Local nonprofits like Prodisee Pantry played a role in bringing Baldwin County out of the trenches.

“We were able with the support of a smaller army of dedicated volunteers to distribute 820 thousand pounds of food. That does not include water and other disaster relief supplies...from this facility... between September and October... in 2019,” said Executive Director Deanne Servos.

COVID added an extra obstacle. Servos said that wanting to help people- while maintaining healthy and safety- was difficult.

“Every storm has an impact, and Hurricane Sally is going to be remembered for being the second disaster on top of COVID,” added Servos.

Every person told FOX10 News they suffered from Sally in some way.

“There’s a field behind our backyard that had about a 70-foot pine tree in it that landed in our yard, taking out two of our trees along with it. We had another tree that beat pretty bad on our roof all night long... we had to replace the roof.”

One person says he had to wear waders whenever he left the house.

“Our fences got tore up a good bit but really what took us by surprise is that our fig tree was completely ripped out of the ground and laying sideways,” said Tristen Anderson.

Another local had a similar experience.

“We had some trees, board, sheds and some roof damage in the house.”

Even now, some are still struggling to get on their feet.

“There are some families in our community who are still struggling to get their roof fixed, still trying to clean up... things that, for a myriad of reasons, didn’t get addressed in the year or two after the storm,” explained Servos.

“We didn’t get our trees picked up until 2 months ago,” noted Anderson.

“You still see in some of the rural areas-- some trees down in the pastures and fields and stuff... that nobody picked up.”

The Baldwin County Emergency Agency encourages people to visit their website for a list of resources and information on preparing for hurricane season.

