Pepsi SoundStage: Brett Allens

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brett Allens is a young singer, songwriter, and Youth Worship Leader. He can often be found serving in Worship at Eastern Shore Baptist Church in Daphne AL. He loves praising God through his unique abilities as well as encouraging others in their Faith in Jesus-Who alone can bring everlasting peace.

You can contact Brett via email at brettallensmusic@gmail.com or see some of his other videos on YouTube searching “Brett Allens” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIWrSNTvrDJ0uECWhtoiVRQ/featured

