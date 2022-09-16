Pepsi SoundStage: Brett Allens

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brett Allens is a young singer, songwriter, and Youth Worship Leader. He can often be found serving in Worship at Eastern Shore Baptist Church in Daphne AL. He loves praising God through his unique abilities as well as encouraging others in their Faith in Jesus-Who alone can bring everlasting peace.

You can contact Brett via email at brettallensmusic@gmail.com or see some of his other videos on YouTube searching “Brett Allens” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIWrSNTvrDJ0uECWhtoiVRQ/featured

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.