Perspectives: looking at how technology is being used to protect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Perspectives we are looking at how technology is being used to protect, end gun violence and change the quality of life in our communities for the better.

Operation Echo Stop was launched earlier this year, to eradicate violent crime and to crack down on gun violence in Mobile, including taking firearms off the streets. MPD is focused on prevention, deterrence, compliance, detection, and a greater emphasis on community outreach and engagement. Funding from the American Rescue Plan helped launch Operation Echo Stop. Its latest phase is a gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter.

ShotSpotter is an emerging advanced technology that targets the shooting directly. The system will tell police in real-time, when and where gun activity is happening. When ShotSpotter went fully operational in late July, within a few hours the system detected a single gunshot and, MPD says within a couple of minutes, the shooter was located and arrested. This new tool is “now” among one of many MPD has in place, to combat the problem of illegal firearm use.

Commander Curtis Graves, Director of the Mobile Police Department’s Office of Strategic Initiatives; Commander Kevin Levy, Director of Intelligence of the Mobile Police Department and The Gulf Coast Technology Center; And, Dr. Gerard Tate, Director for Community Impact & Engagement for “ShotSpotter,” tell us how the system is working in our community.

