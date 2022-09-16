Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Operation Echo Stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week on Perspectives one of the missions of Operation Echo Stop is to eradicate violent crime that has been rapidly emerging in the city.

Since March 2022, soon after the initial launch of Operation Echo Stop, Mobile Police have arrested 44 individuals from different gangs throughout Mobile.

Through Operation Echo Stop and the use of intelligence, investigative resources and advanced technology, the Mobile Police Department is now even better equipped to crack down on gun violence. That means targeting the shooters directly.

As part of Operation Echo Stop, ShotSpotter is one of many tools the Mobile Police Department has in place to combat the problem of illegal firearm use.

After a soft rollout, the ShotSpotter system went fully online July 26. Officers received the first detected incident of gunfire at 8:23 p.m. that evening. After arriving at the location within a couple of minutes, officers were able to locate the shooter.

MPD officials and a representative of ShotSpotter, join us on perspectives to talk about ShotSpotter and Operation Echo Stop, and their plan to protect the quality of life for those living in the Port City.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.