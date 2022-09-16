Recipe: Margaux’s Coffee Cake French Toast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Margaux is one of Mobile’s newest restaurants. It’s located in the West Mobile/Dawes area. Executive Chef Ryan Tomlinson joined us on Studio10 and made Margaux’s Coffee Cake French Toast with Lemon Blueberry Syrup, and Crème fraiche. That dish is part of their new Sunday brunch, which kicks off on September 25.

Margaux’s Coffee Cake French Toast with Lemon Blueberry Syrup, and Crème fraiche

RECIPE INGREDIENTS (with amounts):

Coffee Cake:

4 oz unsalted butter, cut into cubes and chilled

2 tsp ground cinnamon

3 ½ cups cake flour, divided

1 ½ cups brown sugar, divided

1 ½ tsp salt, divided

6 oz unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 Tbs vanilla extract

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1 Tbs lemon zest

8 oz sour cream

Non stick spray for greasing pan

French Toast Custard:

2 oz butter, melted

3 Tsp Brown Sugar

¼ cup heavy cream

4 large eggs

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cardamom

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Lemon Blueberry Syrup

Crème fraiche

Fresh Blueberries, for garnish

STEPS:

1. Combine 1 cup of flour, 1 cup of brown sugar, 1 tsp of salt, and cinnamon in mixing bowl. Add chilled butter and cut in with fingers until butter is evenly incorporated and mixture begins to clump together. Chill until ready to use.

2. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In stand mixer with paddle attachment, beat together granulated sugar, remaining ½ cup brown sugar, and softened butter on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, allowing each one to fully incorporate before adding the next. Stop mixer and scrape the sides. Stir in vanilla and lemon zest.

3. In seperate mixing bowl, stir together baking powder, baking soda, remaining flour and salt until combined. Add dry ingredients to softened butter mixture alternately with sour cream in 3 additions, beginning and ending with dry ingredients. Scrape bowl once more and allow mixture to beat on low until batter is evenly mixed.

4. Lightly grease 10 inch tube pan with non-stick spray then dust with flour. Spoon half of cake batter into prepared pan; top with one third of cinnamon brown sugar mixture. Repeat layers and top with final one third of cinnamon brown sugar mixture. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted comes out clean, about 45-55 minutes. Once done, transfer cake to cooling rack and allow to cool completely. Slice into one inch pieces and allow to stale at room temperature overnight

5. In mixing bowl, combine all ingredients for custard and mix thoroughly. Dip coffee cake slices into custard and allow to sit for 30 seconds on each side. Allow to drain thoroughly and then place into a preheated non stick skillet or on a flat top griddle and allow to cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side. Transfer to 300 degree oven and continue cooking for another 5 minutes. Remove from oven and slice; top with syrup, crème fraiche, and fresh blueberries.

Margaux

7899 Cottage Hill Road

Mobile, AL 36695

251-277-3355

Margauxmobile.com

---

