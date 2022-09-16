Advertise With Us
September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

By Lenise Ligon
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Gynecologic Cancer (GYN) Awareness Month. Infection of the cervix with human papillomavirus (HPV) is almost always the cause of cervical cancer. Women who do not regularly have tests to detect HPV or abnormal cells in the cervix are at increased risk of cervical cancer.

Dr. Rodney Rocconi from Infirmary Cancer Care stopped by FOX10 News at 4pm to talk about the importance of screening and BEACH symptoms, with News Anchor Lenise Ligon.

