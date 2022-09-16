Studio10 Football Fridays 9/16/22

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Time to preview another week of high school, college and NFL action! This week Joe talks with FOX10′s Emily Cochran to preview Theodore at Spanish Fort and Vigor at UMS-Wright. In college he recaps some early season struggles for Auburn, an easy week for Alabama and a tough challenge for South Alabama. In the NFL we look ahead to our game on FOX10, the Buccaneers at the Saints. Joe’s picks are 1-1 on the season so far. See who he picks to win this weeks game!

