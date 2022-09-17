Bay Road Art Jubilee showcases local artists

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This weekend was a chance for residents along Bay Road to get to meet their neighbors and also show off their creativity.

They’re calling it “Bay Road Art Jubilee” -- essentially a big block party -- where neighbors can showcase their homemade artwork.

Anyone was invited to walk the length of Bay Road along Mobile Bay and browse, visit, and of course shop.

“We invited the community -- especially the local community along Mobile Bay to come and see what the residents have created. We’ve got artists that have driftwood art, we have an apothecary -- she has wonderful homemade soaps. We have plants and we’ve also got homemade koozies available too from local artists,” explained Amy Hess.

They hope to make Bay Road Art Jubilee an annual event.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.