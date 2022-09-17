Faith Charity raising money for Mitchell Cancer Institute

CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) - A worthwhile cause at Creola Municipal Park took advantage of the nice weather this weekend.

Faith Charity organized the event to raise money for patients at the Mitchell Cancer Institute who may not have access to insurance, treatment, medication, and rides to doctors appointments.

In addition to a motorcycle ride (which started in Jackson and ended at the park) -- they had a car show, vendors on hand, a blood drive, and a corn hole tournament.

“This is our first time doing this event -- so whatever we do today we want to top next year. So we don’t have a set goal. All of it goes to the Mitchell Cancer Institute,” said Michelle Hollis, Faith Charity President.

Organizers would like to send a big thank you to Wind Creek Casino for sponsoring their first event.

---

