First & 10 Scoreboard Week 5

Elberta 24 Northview (FL) 49

Francis Marion 6 Chickasaw 20

Mary G. Montgomery 33 Alma Bryant 19

Williamson 20 B.C. Rain 0

Blount 0 Baldwin County 18

Jackson 30 Bayside Academy 10

Thomasville 12 Cottage Hill Christian 7

Baker 14 Daphne 25

Fairhope 55 Davidson 28

Citronelle 0 Faith Academy 43

LeFlore 12 Gulf Shores 45

St. Luke’s 15 J.U. Blacksher 21

Mobile Christian 48 Monroe County 6

McGill-Toolen 34 Murphy 14

T.R. Miller 38 Orange Beach 13

Saraland 50 Robertsdale 0

St. Michael 45 Satsuma 8

Theodore 29 Spanish Fort 21

Vigor 7 UMS-Wright 10

Hillcrest-Evergreen 27 W.S. Neal 28

Excel 31 Flomaton 24

Millry 46 Choctaw County 20

---

