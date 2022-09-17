First & 10 Scoreboard Week 5
Elberta 24 Northview (FL) 49
Francis Marion 6 Chickasaw 20
Mary G. Montgomery 33 Alma Bryant 19
Williamson 20 B.C. Rain 0
Blount 0 Baldwin County 18
Jackson 30 Bayside Academy 10
Thomasville 12 Cottage Hill Christian 7
Baker 14 Daphne 25
Fairhope 55 Davidson 28
Citronelle 0 Faith Academy 43
LeFlore 12 Gulf Shores 45
St. Luke’s 15 J.U. Blacksher 21
Mobile Christian 48 Monroe County 6
McGill-Toolen 34 Murphy 14
T.R. Miller 38 Orange Beach 13
Saraland 50 Robertsdale 0
St. Michael 45 Satsuma 8
Theodore 29 Spanish Fort 21
Vigor 7 UMS-Wright 10
Hillcrest-Evergreen 27 W.S. Neal 28
Excel 31 Flomaton 24
Millry 46 Choctaw County 20
---
