Hot & Mostly Sunny!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

After a mild start expect it to heat up quickly for your Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny, and there is only an isolated chance of a shower. Highs will be around 90.

Sunday looks good as well, but hot. Highs will be in the low 90s. Sunshine will remain abundant and there is only a slight chance of an isolated shower.

Next week a heat wave is likely as temps climb into the mid-90s for several days. It will be a somewhat dry heat, but still quite hot regardless.

In the tropics we are tracking tropical storm Fiona. It’s in the Caribbean now and in a few days is expected to pass over the Dominican Republic and move NW towards the Bahamas before curving back out to sea. This storm is no threat to the Gulf.

Have a great weekend!

