South Alabama Jaguars lose nailbiter against UCLA at Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. -- South Alabama football nearly pulled off the upset Saturday afternoon as it held an eight-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter, but UCLA’s Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 24-yard field goal as time expired gave the Bruins a 32-31 victory at the Rose Bowl.

Holding a two-point lead with just under three-minutes left in regulation, the Jaguars (2-1) decided to go for it after initially lining up for a 39-yard field goal attempt, but UCLA (3-0) came up with the sack and took over possession. Barr-Mira’s field goal capped off a 10-play, 61-yard drive for the Bruins.

Carter Bradley finished the day 26-for-36 and threw for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jalen Wayne (76) and Devin Voisin (64) led the receivers with seven receptions each.

South Alabama rushed for 162 yards, led by La’Damian Webb’s career high 124 yards on 16 attempts and a touchdown. Webb had a long of 47 yards and also turned in 42 yards receiving on six receptions for 171 yards of total offense.

Defensively, Jalen Jordan had a team-best seven tackles – five solo, while Jaden Voisin had six and three other players recorded five apiece, including James Miller, who added a tackle for loss.

SOURCE: South Alabama Athletics

