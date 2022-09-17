Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Steve Gleason admitted to hospital, but tweets that he’s ‘Happy happy’

Saints legend Steve Gleason, shown here in an April 2021 file photo, tweeted Saturday that he...
Saints legend Steve Gleason, shown here in an April 2021 file photo, tweeted Saturday that he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of low sodium levels.(KALB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints legend Steve Gleason tweeted Saturday (Sept. 17) that he has been admitted for hospital treatment, but assured followers that he was “Happy happy” despite a sleepless night.

“My personal team of docs agreed I needed to be officially admitted b/c my sodium levels were critically low,” said Gleason, 45, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in January 2011. “Seizure & brain swelling risk! Maybe pneumonia, but they don’t know. No sleep last night!”

Gleason’s tweet included a photo showing him fully reclined in his customized wheelchair inside a hospital exam room.

“Speaking of records. I haven’t been fully reclined in 9 yrs! I’m Happy happy,” he added in the tweet.

Gleason first informed followers on Friday night that he was making his first visit to an emergency room in more than three years, because of “relentless hiccups for 5-6 days” and possible pneumonia.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Faith Charity organized the event to raise money for patients at the Mitchell Cancer Institute...
Faith Charity raising money for Mitchell Cancer Institute
This weekend was a chance for residents along Bay Road to get to meet their neighbors and also...
Bay Road Art Jubilee showcases local artists
volunteers cleaning up Fairhope
‘Get the trash out of the splash’: 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is underway
A Mobile woman has been missing now for 20 years. But even though the case may have gone cold...
Missing for 20 Years: Woman’s family still pushing for answers
Battleship Park
Candlelight vigil at Battleship park to honor POWs and MIAs