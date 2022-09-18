Advertise With Us
One person injured in early Sunday morning shooting

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after one person was injured in an early Sunday morning shooting on Azalea Road.

According to police officials officers were dispatched to the Bank Night Life club around 2:26 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired near that location. When officers arrived they found on male victim with life threatening injuries from a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the person who allegedly shot the victim fled the scene before officers arrived.

