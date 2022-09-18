Advertise With Us
Saints legend Steve Gleason announces discharge from hospital

Steve Gleason, 45, said Saturday (Sept. 17) he was admitted to a hospital for treatment of low sodium levels that posed a seizure risk.
Steve Gleason, 45, said Saturday (Sept. 17) he was admitted to a hospital for treatment of low sodium levels that posed a seizure risk. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints legend Steve Gleason announced Sunday (Sept. 18) that he was heading back home after a two-night hospital stay to treat abnormally low sodium levels.

“I was planning to sneak out of the hospital today and get to the Dome for the Saints game,” Gleason tweeted.

But Gleason, diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) more than 11 years ago, joked that his escape plan had two problems: His inability to move his body, and the sense that he is “fairly conspicuous” in his custom wheelchair.

“The Ochsner team approved my discharge today,” Gleason continued. “So I won’t be at (the) game, but I’ll be happily watching!!”

