Braided River Brewing celebrating “Kegtoberfest” event with release of new beer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is fast approaching, and that means some fun fall events will be kicking off soon. One of those is Kegtoberfest happening at Braided River Brewing Company.

We were joined today by the founder of Braided River, David Nelson, and also head brewer Hannah Shankman.

They told us with the new release of their Harvest Ale – the first commercial beer brewed with hops grown right here in Mobile. They joined forces with the Ornamental Horticulture Research Center at Auburn University, to pick some hops grown in Mobile. These hops were then used for Harvest Ale, their newest Pale Ale. It uses Cascade and NC 1601 hops. You can check out the brew right now, as it is only available at their location in downtown Mobile.

They also told us about their upcoming event Kegtoberfest – featuring 18 special beer creations released throughout the day, beginning on October 29th at noon. The full event will take place until 8 PM, and includes food, music, and games.

Braided River Brewing Company is located at 420 Saint Louis Street in Mobile, AL.

Be sure to look for our other fall beers like our limited edition can for South Alabama called Spotted Tail, our Oktoberfest, and other taproom releases. You can find more information on their social media channels @braidedriver or on their website.

