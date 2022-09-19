Gamers N Geeks to host Horror Con

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers N Geeks is holding Horror Con this weekend.

Sept. 24 – 25

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Only $5.00 Entry fee per day.

Guests: 1. JJ Cohen : 976 Evil, Back to the Future I, II, II

2. Robert Mukes: House of 1000 Corpes

3. Savana Jade Wehunt: The Walking Dead

4. John Magnus: Hell Heist, Navy Seals vs Zombies

5. John L Armijo: America’s Movie Cop

6. Jason Turner: Horror Comic artist

7. Jon Mccarthy: Horror Comic artist

8. Joey Crocker : Harvest night

Free Costume Contest 24th September 2022: 1. Costume contest FREE entry 2. Kids 1-17 years old 3. Categories 1. Horror Hero 2. Horror Villain 3. Everything else, 4. Best of Show 4. 1st prize awarded for each category 5. Sign-up at the con from 10:00 AM till 2:45 PM on Saturday 6. Runway at 3:00 PM 7. Awards given out at 4:00 PM

Free Costume Contest 25th September 2022: 1. Costume Contest FREE entry 2. All ages 3. Categories 1. Horror Hero 2. Horror Villain 3. Everything else, 4. Best of Show 4. 1st prize awarded for each category 5. Sign-up at the con from 10:00 AM till 2:45 PM on Saturday 6. Runway at 3:00 PM 7. Awards given out at 4:00 PM

There will be vendors, artists, food trucks, and raffles. Kids’ costume contest on Saturday at 3 p.m. All ages costume contest on Sunday at 3 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.