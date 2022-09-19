Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile business development opportunities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight, City of Mobile representatives want the public to know about many upcoming business development opportunities. They joined us on FOX10 Midday to share the details on the following events and more!

TruFund Digital Marketing Training

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Want to have 2 years of free web hosting? Complete TruFund’s Digital Marketing Training sponsored by Empower by GoDaddy. Learn how to leverage the digital age for your business. Apply here: https://form.jotform.com/222406744764156

Collaboration is the Destination (Two Day Workshop)

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and Thursday, September 29, 2022 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

For effective partnership collaboration, team’s authorities require a better understanding of each other’s talents, duties and responsibilities. Ultimately, this will generate an operating environment in which all parties work effectively and efficiently. Productive bridges move you toward working together with more confidence. Working well in any group generates energy and enthusiasm for success. Join us as Leavie King, III, Founder & CEO of CoachedUP leads an interactive workshop on how to build successful bridges through strategic collaborative practices. Seating is limited! Sign-Up Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/collaboration-is-the-destination-two-day-workshop-tickets-416070146007

Lendahand Small Business Grant Program

Application Deadline Friday, September 30th at 11:59pm EST

The LendingTree Bowl has announced that it will be doubling the number of receipts in the LendaHand Small Business Grant Program — raising its total contributions to small businesses in Mobile County to $40,000. The program will also lower the annual minimum income requirements, which will help more local companies qualify for a potential $10,000 grant to support their small business.

As part of the 2022 bowl game, LendingTree will be selecting four small businesses to highlight throughout bowl season. In addition to a $10,000 grant, the four selected businesses will be highlighted on LendingTree’s social media channels and through advertising associated with the game. Local businesses with 25 or fewer employees in operation for more than a year can apply through September 30.

Seeing the Bowl doubling LendingTree’s investment into the LendaHand program in Mobile is wonderful. Small businesses make Mobile what it is, and we are proud to continue participating in this program to help highlight the great work local entrepreneurs are doing. If your small business is interested in a LendaHand Small Business Grant, you can find an application and additional information about eligibility requirements at lendingtreebowl.com/community/lendahand/.

City of Mobile

P.O. Box 1827

Mobile, Alabama 36633-1827

Office: (251) 208-7967

Website: www.cityofmobile.org

https://workwith.cityofmobile.org/WorkWithCity/GetReady

