Heat wave moving in this week; Fiona to head north into Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hopefully you saw at least one shower over the weekend, cause if you didn’t it’s going to be a long time till another chance returns. A heat wave is moving in this week and we will see rain chances less than 20% each day this week. Highs will climb to the low 90s today, but could reach the mid to upper 90s later this week. Make sure you stay hydrated and that you stay in an air conditioned room whenever possible.

In the Tropics, Hurricane Fiona is sitting over the Dominican Republic as of 5am this morning and will lift north back into the Atlantic and strengthen into a Major hurricane. The island of Bermuda is in its sights, but it’s no threat to the U.S mainland.

