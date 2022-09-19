Man fighting for his life after being shot inside Mobile nightclub

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting inside a Mobile nightclub has a man fighting for his life. It happened early Sunday morning at the Bank Nightlife Club off Azalea Road.

It was around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when chaos followed the end of a concert at the Bank Nightlife as multiple shots were fired inside the club.

“Everybody was just walking out and the next thing you know you just hear five shots out of nowhere. And he just said I got shot... I got shot. He kept saying best friend I got shot... I got shot,” said witness and friend.

As she called 911 --others recall the scary moments following the gunshots.

“Five quick bangs. Then everybody started ducking, everybody started running -- trying to find cover and get out of the way quick as possible,” recalled a witness and friend of the victim.

The victim’s family identifies him as 32-year-old Derrick Chavers.

“My nephew is a single parent -- this is his son. Like he is a hard working man and he decided to go out and have fun with his friends -- not to go out and be shot in the club like a dog. He didn’t deserve that,” said Derrick’s aunt.

They say while it’s unclear why the shots were fired -- they don’t believe he was the intended target.

“I say he’s not that type of guy to start trouble... All he was doing was having a good time,” said Derrick’s father.

They tell us Derrick -- who they affectionately call “Day Day” -- was shot four times and remains in serious condition at USA. His mother was able to see him.

“His eyes were open. He’s not able to speak or anything because of the tubes. She did hold his hand. And he did not want her to let his hand go. Lee: So that’s encouraging? -- Yes,” said Derrick’s Aunt.

With the shooter still at large -- the family has a lot of questions.

“Where was security? If someone was able to bring a gun inside of a club. Security failed -- apparently. That a person was able to get inside of a club and shoot five rounds -- four into my nephew, and one into an unknown female and then get out of the club,” said Aunt.

As they pray for the best outcome -- they’re also sending out a message we’ve unfortunately heard many times before.

“Can we at least just put the guns down. Just put them down. It isn’t worth it. Y’all are killing each other over nothing,” said witness and friend of victim.

“They need to put the guns down -- and stop the violence. It’s not even just the senseless violence -- it’s violence period,” said Derrick’s Aunt.

As we finished the interview with the family -- they tell us Derrick was taken into emergency surgery.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact Mobile Police 251-208-7211.

