Melody A. Patterson talks about her book, “The Smallest Pair”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Melody A. Patterson shows the story behind her new children’s book, The Smallest Pair.

The Smallest Pair is the story of a fun-loving little girl, named Harmony, who visits the eye doctor for the first time. Harmony was so excited to select her new glasses, but as children typically do, she broke them on the first day.

In the book, you can learn how Harmony navigates breaking her glasses and how her mom responds.

The Big Day is a fun companion to Author Melody A. Patterson’s debut release, The Smallest Pair. Young readers will benefit from using their imagination as they bring each page to life through coloring.

Books are available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and Books-A-Million. You can also buy straight from the author using cash app: $Harmonysworldbymap or venmo: Harmonysworld22

To connect with the author:

Email: Harmonysworld22@gmail.com

Facebook: Harmony’s World By: Melody A. Patterson

Instagram & Tiktok: HarmonysWorldByMAP

Youtube: Harmony’sWorld22

