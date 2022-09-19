Prichard’s ‘most wanted’ reportedly surrendered, but there’s no record of it

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - It has been five days since city officials reported that the “most wanted” suspect turned himself in on charges related to a drive-by shooting, but he has not been booked into Mobile County Metro Jail.

So far, city officials have not offered an explanation. Police said Chief Walter Knight was not in the office Monday, and Mayor Jimmie Gardner did not respond to a phone call or text message. Chief of Staff TJ Pettway told FOX10 News that he would check with the investigator, but he did not immediately provide an answer.

Police originally reported that,8 incident happened on Sept. 4. They accused Rashad Omar Clanton of driving to the intersection of Interstate 65 and St. Stephens Road and then firing a half-dozen times into the other vehicle. The shooting left a woman on life support.

Police originally said the incident happened on Sept. 4. They accused Clanton of driving to the intersection of Interstate 65 and St. Stephens Road and then firing a half-dozen times into the other vehicle. The shooting left a woman on life support.

It’s a mystery what happened to Clanton, though Although police say he turned himself in on Wednesday, he has not been booked at Mobile County Metro Jail and, in fact, has not been a prisoner there since a 2018 arrest on a domestic violence charge. He has no scheduled court appearances. And the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the warrants are still active.

Those warrants, charging him with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle, were signed on the Sept. 9 – five days before he reportedly turned himself in.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.