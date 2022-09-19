Recipe: Rouses Gumbo Burgers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino joined us live on Studio10 to make Rouses Gumbo Burgers.

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

• 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled,cleaned

and deveined

• 6 cups water

• 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

• 1½ pounds lean ground beef

• 6 ounces andouille sausage, ground or cut extremely

finely

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 large white onion,cut extremely finely

• 1 stalk celery,cut extremely finely

• ½ green bell pepper,cut extremely finely

• 1 tablespoon Rouses Roux

• 6 hamburger buns (and fixings like tomato, onion

and lettuce)

PROCEDURES:

1. To a medium-large pot, add water, shrimp and Cajun seasoning. Bring to a boil, then let simmer for 5 minutes. Drain shrimp and let them cool slightly, then finely chop them.

2. In a large skillet melt the butter and add onion, celery and bell pepper. Cook on high, stirring frequently for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add roux. Stir until well-blended. Let cool.

3. To a medium-large bowl, add ground beef, ground andouille, cooked chopped shrimp and cooked vegetable roux mixture.

4. Form mixture into 4-6 patties, and grill over medium heat for about 5 minutes on each side, or bake in a preheated 350ºF oven for about 20 minutes (10 minutes on each side).

5. Place cooked gumbo burgers on buns and top with your favorite fixings!

---

