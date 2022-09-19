Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in laying a hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore moments before a shoving match after a play in the third quarter turned into an all-out brawl, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL’s official announcement on Mike Evans’ one-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/DmsQ6Ro7au — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2022

Schefter said that the NFL did not issue any additional suspensions related to the incident but that there will likely be fines for other individuals, as per standard process.

What started as a shoving match turned into an all-out brawl when Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, who totaled 3 catches for 61 yards in the game, came running off of the sidelines to lay a hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans did the same thing to Lattimore in 2017, an offense that landed him a one-game suspension at the time. Rapoport says that history will carry weight in the investigation.

#Bucs WR Mike Evans received a one-game suspension in 2017 when he drilled Marshon Lattimore on his team's sideline. That history matters. https://t.co/TMiDKTjvrt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

Leading up to the altercation, Lattimore appeared to motion toward Tom Brady and the officials to throw a flag as Brady was arguing a call. On the video, Brady and Lattimore appear to exchange words just before Bucs running back Leonard Fournette enters to shove Lattimore, who shoves him back before Evans enters the field from the sidelines.

Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game. Fournette was allowed to finish the game.

