Store owner says thief smashed window, stole CBD products

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just before sunrise the CannaBama CBD store had an unwanted visitor.

“A man threw a bird statue through our window in order to break the glass and break in,” said store manager Angeleigh Taylor.

Store manager Angeleigh Taylor says the glass didn’t break enough for him to get into the store. That didn’t stop him from getting away with some sample gummies that were by the window.

“It was a whole rack of it like two rows so probably about $100 worth of product,” said Taylor.

Store owner Jennifer Boozer says not only is she out money for the theft but the window will cost around $700 to fix. Unfortunately, the exact same thing happened about two years ago.

“It’s always back here in the samples,” added Taylor. “They’ve never been able to get anything of any big value.”

Even worse, they say they believe the person who was caught on camera is a regular at the store.

“The person has shopped with us before in the store and was in the store earlier that day as well. He’s someone who is regular downtown,” said Taylor.

The store owner says it will take awhile to make up the lost money. If you have any information contact Mobile Police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.