Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair’s website at:

http://baldwincofair.com/Index

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two shootings happening on both sides of the bay, Chunchula and Foley
Two shootings happening on both sides of the bay, Chunchula and Foley
TERRANCE ANDRE HAYES AND PATRICK PICARDY
Two shootings happening on both sides of the bay, Chunchula and Foley
Adam T. Miller ... probation revoked in murder case.
Admitted Mobile killer got sweetheart deal; now he faces 20 years on probation revocation
Where is Rashad Clanton?
Prichard’s ‘most wanted’ reportedly surrendered, but there’s no record of it