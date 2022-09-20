Annual “Pensacan” food drive competition kicks off soon in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Florida Northwest is partnering with Manna again for this year’s PensaCan: Demolish Hunger, Design Hope. PensaCan is a competition where architectural firms and community amateurs create impressive structures made entirely out of full cans of food. Following a week-long display of the structures at Cordova Mall, all food is then donated to Manna for distribution to the hungry of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Each participant’s food structure will be displayed at Cordova Mall in the common area between Dillard’s and the center court from Friday, September 30 through Friday, October 7.

Through donations of food and financial gifts, PensaCan events have provided more than 41,230 healthy meals for those in need.

A panel of judges will vote on structures on Friday, September 30, in categories such as Best Nutrition Award, Best Graphics Award, Structural Ingenuity Award, Juror’s Favorite Award, Honorable Mention, and Best Video Production.

The public may vote for the People’s Choice Award from September 30 – October 7 at www.mannahelps.org/vote.

Participating teams include Ascend Performance Materials, Bullock Tice Associates, DAG Architects, Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture, Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LandrumHR, Pensacola High School Engineering Club, and STOA Architects.

Manna’s mission is to offer emergency food assistance, service the food-related needs of vulnerable populations, and engage the entire community in the fight against hunger. A local grassroots organization with no national affiliation or government funding, Manna provided food to 31,014 people last year. Manna operates an emergency food assistance pantry and 16 specialty programs with 21 community partners in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

AIA Florida Northwest strives to provide members with services, activities, and knowledge delivery to assist in maintaining the high standard of the architectural profession while encouraging public awareness and appreciation for architecture. For more information about AIA Florida Northwest, please visit www.aianwfl.com.

For more information, you can head on over to www.mannahelps.org/events/pensacan.

