Baldwin County Fair set to open with new rides and Bengal tiger exhibit

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair is back this week for its 71st year. Gates open Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Arnold Amusement has once again partnered with the Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association to put on the 5-day event.

In less than two days, the 50-acre Baldwin County Fairgrounds will go from virtually vacant to a bustle of activity. It takes a monumental effort to set up one of the most anticipated events of the year.

“It takes a very large group of workers…staff. We run about a hundred…a hundred twenty-five employees to get everything set up, washed, ready to go so that we can open with the fair tomorrow,” said Joey Even with Arnold Amusement.

Arnold Amusement has brought in the Midway and other entertainment since 2014 and prides itself in always having something new. This year is no exception, with three new rides coming to the fair.

Tiger exhibit among new attractions at the 2022 Baldwin County Fair (Hal Scheurich)

“One is the Tornado, which is a family-slash-adult ride. You’ve got to be a certain height. It’s primarily for adults and the other one is the Funny Farm which is for little kids and adults,” Even said. “It’s a walk-through fun house with a big circle drum on the end that spins, kind of like in the movie, Grease and the last one is a kiddie ride. It’s called the Funtastic Train.”

The Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association has brought the fair to Baldwin County for many decades. It’s been held at its current location since the new Fairgrounds and evacuation shelter was built in 2009.

The Baldwin County Fair is much more than the Midway. There’s a rodeo, petting zoo, tractor show and much more. Fair organizers said they’re proud of the history the fair has in Baldwin County.

“We look forward to it,” said Sonny Hankins with the Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association. “We’re one of the oldest. We are the oldest fair in the state of Alabama in the same location. There’s twenty-six county fairs across the state and we’re fortunate to have one of the better ones.”

One of the big attractions the fair is bringing in this year is an interactive tiger exhibit. Fair organizers said they’ve been working to get the white Bengal tiger show there for several years and were finally able to this year.

The fair is open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

