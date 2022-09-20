City of Mobile launches new texting service for citizens

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile has launched a new smart texting service to help Mobilians quickly get important information about city events, projects and services on their mobile phones.

TextMyGov uses a phone’s regular SMS messaging features to relay information to the city and provide updates on city events, projects and services to residents. TextMyGov can answer many questions 24 hours a day and make it easier to submit requests to the City of Mobile.

“This service will not only be vital when communicating with our constituents, it will also provide citizens an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly on their cell phones,” Council President C.J. Small said for a news release.

Using smart texting technology, TextMyGov can recognize keywords and provide Mobilians with information about the service, department or event they need to know more about, according to the news release. For instance, someone with a question about trash collection could text “trash” and be immediately connected to information about trash collection routes, schedules and rules from the City of Mobile’s website. Residents can also sign up for text updates about specific major projects and other areas of interest.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for Mobilians to get the information they need and keep track of things impacting their neighborhoods and businesses,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said for the release. “We have some major initiatives underway right now, and text updates are a simple and straightforward way to stay up to date on them.”

The City of Mobile officially launched TextMyGov this week. Anyone can get started by texting “Hi” to (251) 220-2122. As we receive input from Mobilians, we’ll be working to make adjustments that will help the system answer questions more efficiently. We have also already created several lists for specific notifications. Residents can sign up for those now using the guide below:

For General City Updates, text MOBILE to 91896

For Twelve Mile Creek Notifications, text MOBILE12MILE to 91896

For Broad Street Notifications, text MOBILEBROAD to 91896

For City Council District 1 Notifications, text MOBILECD1 to 91896

For City Council District 2 Notifications, text MOBILECD2 to 91896

For City Council District 3 Notifications, text MOBILECD3 to 91896

For City Council District 4 Notifications, text MOBILECD4 to 91896

For City Council District 5 Notifications, text MOBILECD5 to 91896

For City Council District 6 Notifications, text MOBILECD6 to 91896

For City Council District 7 Notifications, text MOBILECD7 to 91896

For General Construction Alerts, text MOBILECONSTRUCTION to 91896

For Events Notifications, text MOBILEEVENTS to 91896

For Mardi Gras Notifications, text MOBILEMARDIGRAS to 91896

For Mayor’s Notifications, text MOBILEMAYOR to 91896

For McGregor Avenue Notifications, text MOBILEMCGREGOR to 91896

For Parks & Recreation Notifications, text MOBILEPARKS to 91896

For General City Projects Notifications, text MOBILEPROJECTS to 91896

For Trash, Garbage, Recycling Alerts, text MOBILESANITATION to 91896

For St. Louis Street Notifications, text MOBILESTLOUIS to 91896

For Texas Street Notifications, text MOBILETEXAS to 91896

For Zeigler Boulevard Notifications, text MOBILEZEIGLER to 91896

For Toulminville Notifications, text MOBILETOULMINVILLE to 91896

(City of Mobile)

