Daphne City Council unanimously approves medical marijuana dispensary resolution

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - City leaders in Daphne have spoken and have unanimously approved a resolution to allow medical cannabis dispensaries.

At this time, there are no plans for one to open, but with this resolution, it’s possible within city limits.

“This will be something that’s very regulated. And it will provide additional medical options to patients and residents in our city,” City Councilman Benjamin Hughes said during the meeting.

And the interest is definitely there. Last week, we reported that more than 230 companies statewide have asked for applications for medical marijuana licenses, including 13 in Baldwin county, according to the Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission.

However, any dispensary would have non-smokable products per state law.

In the city, residents we spoke to said they agree 100 percent with the council’s decision.

“I think for most people they realize that it’s a quality of life issue for cancer patients and glaucoma patients who really need it. I think it’s good now that they can be completely legal now and not have to be on the black market,” Bill Maloy said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.