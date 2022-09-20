Discussing the legalities of different types of car wrecks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today we’re joined by Attorney David Greene to talk about car wrecks. Every one is different, and the type of crash you have may determine how you approach your case after an accident.

The following questions and answers were provided by Greene & Phillips:

Let’s start with a single vehicle accident. What exactly is a single vehicle accident and how might a lawyer be able to help?

A single vehicle accident is one where there’s understandably just one vehicle, and for whatever reason it hits a tree, or a building, or a sign. Most often, if you are the driver of the vehicle there is not going to be much recovery that you are entitled to. There are certain circumstances where that’s not true, including cases that involve phantom vehicles and product liability cases. If it’s one of the circumstances, then it’s worth talking to an attorney to find out if you may have a case. If you are a passenger in the vehicle that was in a wreck, you sometimes have a case too. It’s always important

Now let’s talk about fender benders. What is the best way to handle this type of accident?

Well, like it sounds, a fender bender is a low impact accident that happens when someone who’s not paying attention, or who is distracted runs into the vehicle in front of them. Often, there’s not much damage and injuries can be minor. The important thing to remember with a fender bender is that if there is any damage to your vehicle there very likely is damage to you. Several days later you may discover symptoms of whiplash or an achy back as a result of the accident. There are often times when severe injuries can result from a minor accident. That’s why it’s so important to get medical treatment as soon as you can after your accident. We get fender bender cases all the time. The vast majority of them are caused by the person in the rear, but there are occasions when that’s not the case. So it’s very important that you contact an attorney to see what your options are.

What about more serious crashes, such as with a commercial carrier?

Unfortunately more serious accidents do occur and the more damage done to the car often means more damage to the body. Obviously a wreck with an 18-wheeler can be completely devastating considering the size and weight of these trucks. These cases can be very complex, and the scenes may need to be independently investigated to figure out the at-fault driver. Of course, it’s imperative that you seek medical attention right away and make sure that an accident report is done.

If someone is involved in any type of car accident, how can the reach an attorney at Greene & Phillips?

They can call us at 300-2000 no matter what time of day it is. Or they can come by our office at 51 North Florida Street.

