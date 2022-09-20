Expect Excellence Community Theater in Orange Beach presents “Clue: On Stage”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Who’s ready for a good Orange Beach who-dun-it? Expect Excellence Community Theatre will present “Clue: On Stage” — an adaptation inspired by the 1985 movie of the same name and the classic murder-mystery board game. Performance dates are set for Sept. 23-25.

Everyone is invited to test their detective instincts and laugh along, as each of the six dinner party invitees attempts to cover up misdeeds from their pasts, with a twist of blackmail mixed in.

The scene is set like this: “It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well... dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist”.

So, will it be Colonel Mustard in the lounge with a lead pipe? Or will it be Mrs. Peacock in the study with a rope? Come find out what happens at a dinner party where everyone has a motive in “Clue.”

Tickets are on sale now here or at the P.A.C. box office from 2-6 p.m. on weekdays. The box office can be reached at (251) 923-0043. All tickets are $15 and are general admission. Show times Sept. 23-24 will be 7 p.m. and the matinee on Sept. 25 will be at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour in advance.

Performances of “Clue” will be at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center at 23908 Canal Road in Orange Beach. The P.A.C is located on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach High School campus.

