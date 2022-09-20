Foley man charged with vehicular homicide after Sunday wreck

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man is in jail and charged with vehicular homicide and criminally negligent homicide.

Investigators say he killed someone walking on County Road 12, Sunday.

Anthony Prim was booked into Baldwin County Jail hours later.

Sunday morning around 5:30 investigators say Prim was leaving a bar on County Road 12.

According to ALEA, a few miles down the road from the bar, Prim hit and killed a man.

Investigators have not released his identity.

Prim did appear in court Monday morning.

His bond was set at $25,000 for the vehicular homicide charge.

And $10,000 for the criminally negligent homicide charge.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.