Go “Under the Sea” at The Copper Kettle Tea Bar this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Copper Kettle Tea Bar hosting an “Under the Sea” themed tea.

“Under the Sea” Tea is an event that bubbles with joy, food and beverages that attracts Pirates, Mermaids and Sea creatures of all ages. Evening includes swashbuckling entertainment with special performances throughout the evening with local theater group Exit Stage Left, as well as local musical talent and entertainment by family friendly scallywags and mermaids from the deep! This event 10% of ticket sales will help support our local theater.

All events are limited seating so you must make reservations in advance by calling 251-609-2832

106 N. Chicago Street in the magical yard under the oaks on Saturday, Sept 24th. 6:30 pm by reservation only! Food, tea, games, costumed fun and photo opportunities!

Check The Copper Kettle Tea Bar on Facebook or Instagram as well as www.thecopperkettleteabar.com for info on this fun community event as well as others upcoming including tea at Hogwarts with Harry Potter in October and their Traditional Tea with Scrooge at their Christmas Carol tea in December!

---

