Gorgeous but hot today on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a gorgeous day ahead, but it’s going to be a very hot day as the heat wave continues across the Gulf Coast. Highs will reach the mid 90s later this afternoon, and we are still expecting to see the upper 90s by Thursday. Make sure you stay hydrated out there and take breaks in air conditioned rooms whenever possible. We will see the heat levels finally going down this weekend.

In the Tropics, Hurricane Fiona is a Cat 3 and could become a Cat 4 tonight as it tracks to the NE. Bermuda will have to watch this very closely. Elsewhere, there are 2 other disturbances out there and one of them is in the Caribbean tracking West. We’ll watch this for possible development and to see if it could enter the Gulf waters. Too soon to know for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.