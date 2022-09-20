Hope for Warriors: Military spouse scholarship opportunity

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From now through September 30, applications are being accepted for the Spring 2023 semester for the Hope For The Warriors Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship program.

· Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year. The nationwide program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.

· Scholarships vary from $1,500 to $2,500 and are applied toward higher education at an accredited U.S. university, college, or trade school. Unique to the program is a scholarship for Master of Social Work students, Restoring Hope.

o Honorary Scholarship – awarded to those seeking graduate or post-graduate degree.

o New Beginnings Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry level classes or training.

o Restoring Family Scholarship – awarded to spouses of the fallen.

o Restoring Hope Scholarship – awarded to a Master of Social Work student.

o Restoring Self Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

· Since the program’s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 183 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships totaling $492,707.

· To receive an application to apply for the Spring 2023 semester, visit hopeforthewarriors.org and connect to services.

Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

Hope For The Warriors was founded in 2006 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina by military families that witnessed, firsthand, the effects of war on their families and community.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

