Judge blocks upcoming execution in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - On Monday a federal judge blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative form of execution.

An injunction was issued by Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. blocking the state from executing Allen Miller on Thursday by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia. This method of execution was requested by Miller even though it is not ready to be used by the state of Alabama.

Miller was sentenced to die after being convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace shooting.

