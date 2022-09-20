One arrested after CannaBama store is broken into for the second time in the same day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the second time in the same day. The CannaBama CBD store downtown was the victim of a break in.

“I can’t even describe it. It was bizarre. Unbelievable,” said owner Jennifer Boozer. “We’re out of town coming home from dinner thinking we only have one mess to clean up.”

Owner Jennifer Boozer says early Monday morning, someone used a small bird statue to break a window and stole sample CBD gummies from a shelf inside. Then around 8:30 Monday night, Mobile Police say they found 37-year-old Jon-Claude Kidd nearby with some of CannaBama’s products, and a severe laceration to his arm. Police also say they found blood mixed in with broken glass outside CannaBama.

“He took two candy jars full of hemp flower that collectively was worth about $1300,” said Boozer.

That’s in addition to the damage done to both windows. Boozer says that and the lost products should come to at least $4,000. Not including the loss of sales from today.

“I’m going to have to discount my products in a way that I really can’t afford but I’d rather get some money than no money so I’m going to take another loss,” added Boozer.

After already dealing with inflation and losses from the pandemic. Boozer says it’ll take some time to bounce back.

“It sets us back even further,” said Boozer. “I really don’t know how to recover from this. Even if my insurance will cover some of it my deductible is more than I can afford right now so it doesn’t even matter.”

While she’s still figuring out long term plans. Her goal right now is to get things cleaned up and reopened as soon as possible.

“Just pick up the pieces and try something new. I don’t know. It’s like when your kid goes to the emergency room and you’re like hurry and get me home so I can see my baby,” said Boozer.

In addition to the items from CannaBama, Investigators say Kidd was also found with marijuana so he faces a second degree possession charge as well as 3rd degree burglary. Mobile Police are still investigating to determine is Kidd was responsible for both break ins. He’s scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday morning. Meanwhile Boozer says she plans to reopen the store tomorrow.

