Recipe: Billy Ray Rice Bowl with Chicken

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Raymond Nobles from Billy Ray’s Wings & Things in Mobile joined us in the Studio 10 kitchen to make a signature dish, a rice bowl with chicken.

Visit Billy Ray’s in Mobile for lunch and dinner!

Billy Ray’s Wings & Things

3944 Government Blvd in Mobile

Open Tuesday - Saturday from 11 AM to 10 PM (til midnight on Fri & Sat)

Find them on their website

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.