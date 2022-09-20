Advertise With Us
Shelby Myers welcomes baby

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news.

Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022. He tipped the scales at 6lbs 13oz. Baby Baker has been in the NICU at Children’s of Alabama since birth for several surgeries, but is doing great.

“He’s so tough and strong and so cute and cuddly...he barely cries...and just loves just looking at his mommy and daddy,” Shelby explained.

Shelby is enjoying spending this time with her family, but is looking forward to returning to work.

