Some apps might prevent dementia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Forget bingo–it seems video games it seems are becoming more popular with seniors.

Research shows digital games may help seniors fight off dementia. According to a Wall Street Journal report, companies are helping senior care givers, by making digital games with sounds, patterns, speed, and memory checks. This all helps train the brain to potentially ward against dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Games like ‘Double Decision” is said to help stimulate nerve activity with quick-thinking decisions. The goal of the game is to progressively increase the amount of visual information a brain can take in and the speed in which is processes that information. Developers of the gam say repeated gameplay trains the brain to think and react more quickly.

“Cognifit” is an application that offers a brain-training program. It was designed with the help of neuroscientists to offer a series of learning games like memory puzzles and cognitive challenges to help with concentration in seniors.

The more complicated video games might be too hard to master but more basic titles and especially puzzle games like Tetris can be more stimulating than watching TV. The idea is to start with games geared towards younger players then increase the complexity when you want a challenge.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.