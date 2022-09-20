Suicide awareness walk set in Bay Minette

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Light in the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Kids Park at West Third Street and McMillan Avenue in Bay Minette.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Donna Johnson and Tammy Smith to learn more about the event.

The annual event serves as a time to promote awareness, prevention and remembrance. A brief program will also be held which will include a prayer for the families touched by suicide and words of encouragement to be a light for those who may be suffering in silence. Following the program, a walk will take place around the park and the event will close out with prayer.

Donations will be accepted for luminaries to be placed in memory of those who have been lost to suicide. All proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event is a collaborative effort between the City of Bay Minette and the Baldwin County High School National Honor Society, Peer Helpers and Student Council.

