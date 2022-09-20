Tips with AARP on avoiding student loan forgiveness scams

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scammers pay close attention to news headlines and frequently leap into action quickly to try to capitalize off those headlines. The recent announcement from the White House about a new program to forgive some student loan debt brought scammers out – quite literally within hours.

How it works:

· Scammers are calling, emailing and texting to offer their “assistance” in getting student loans forgiven.

· They will claim to be from the federal government or a loan servicing company and say they can expedite your loan forgiveness if you give them your personal information – especially your Social Security number.

· They may demand a payment for this “service,” and request your bank account or credit card information.

What You Should Know:

The loan forgiveness program is expected to begin in October – not before.

Borrowers will need to contact their loan servicing company or the Department of Education – they will not contact you.

No one will not contact you by phone, email, or text message to “remind” you to apply or to request your personal information.

What You Should Do:

· For information on this program, contact only your loan servicing company, or go to the Department of Education web site: www.ed.gov.

· Do not give out your personal information to anyone randomly contacting you by phone, email, or text message.

For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.