Tropics are active

(WALA) - Hurricane Storm Fiona is moving away from the Turks and Caicos after passing very near Grand Turk. It looks like Fiona will remain a major hurricane and stay off the East Coast as it heads towards Bermuda by Thursday and Friday.

A new tropical storm, Gaston will remain over open waters of the central and northern Atlantic and not affect the U.S.

We are closely watching a developing wave in the Atlantic that has a high chance of becoming a depression and storm over the Caribbean this weekend. The major models show this a significant system near western Cuba by early next week. It’s way too far out to get specific with the potential for our area, but it is probable that this feature could end up in the Gulf by the middle of the week next week.

Humidity will gradually ramp back up along with increasing daytime temperatures. Overnight lows will trend back into the low 70s. We expect highs near 97 and a heat index near 102 by Thursday.

A few spotty showers are possible, especially near the coast Sunday.

Things cool down a little more through the middle of the week next week.

