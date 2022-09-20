Two shootings happening on both sides of the bay, Chunchula and Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement on both sides of the bay investigating weekend shootings, one in Foley, another in Chunchula.

Early Saturday morning, multiple agencies responded to gunfire at a Foley sports bar, where the victim was shot in the head. Police said the victim, Gary Patterson, was shot in the head after a fight broke out at the bar, and the alleged triggerman shot him then bolted.

He is 36-year-old Terrance Andre Hayes of Foley, and he’s now in custody. Foley Police said he is the one who shot Patterson. Police found and arrested him Sunday.

Hayes is charged with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

It all unfolded at the 3rd Base Sports Bar off Highway 98 in Foley, just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Both Foley Police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies responded.

The victim was airlifted to University Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Another shooting happened in Chunchula, and the victim was shot three times. Mobile County Sheriff’s said 19-year-old Patrick Picardy was the suspect.

MCSO arrived at a house to find the victim, William Lewis, with three gunshot wounds Lewis told investigators he was shot by Picardy during an argument.

Detectives said Picardy ran away from the scene but was later found three miles away at Lott and Wilmer Georgetown Road.

The shooting happened off Sweetwater Drive South in Chunchula. The homeowner told investigators she was asleep when she heard the shots. Deputies said she ran to her living room where Picardy was holding a gun and admitted to shooting Lewis.

Investigators said they found drugs inside the home.

Picardy is charged with first degree assault.

Investigators said Lewis is in stable condition.

