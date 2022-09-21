Active tropics

(WALA) - Fiona will remain a major hurricane and stay off the East Coast as it heads towards Bermuda by Thursday and Friday. Tropical Storm Gaston will remain over open waters of the central and northern Atlantic and not affect the U.S.

We are closely watching a developing wave moving through the Windward Islands that has a high chance of becoming a depression and storm over the Caribbean this weekend. The major models show this a significant system near western Cuba by early next week. It’s way too far out to get specific with the potential for our area, but it is probable that this feature could end up in the Gulf by the middle of the week.

We expect highs near 97 and a heat index near 102 by Thursday. A weak front will lower daytime highs to the low 90s Friday. A few spotty showers are possible, especially near the coast Sunday.

Things cool down a little more through the middle of the week next week.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.