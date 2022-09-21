Alabama School of Math & Science student a semifinalist in global science competition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Yunseo Ha is a student at Alabama School of Math and Science. She is currently one of 30 semi-finalists from across the globe in the annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge competition. She created an original science video and is now in the running to $400,000 worth of prizes, including a college scholarship and a new science lab for her school.

Yunseo’s video focuses on quantum superposition - one of the many theories that appeal to her due to her belief that physics explains the principles of what the world functions on. By entering the Breakthrough Jr. Challenge, Yunseo is motivated to represent women in STEM and break the stigma around females pursuing physics.

Founded in 2015, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a global science video contest that encourages students to create engaging and imaginative videos that demonstrate difficult scientific concepts and theories in the physical or life sciences.

