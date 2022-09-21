Advertise With Us
Alabama Supreme Court says escaping from work release is a felony

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that escaping from a work-release program is indeed a felony.

A Mobile woman, 54-year-old Whitney Jones, challenged that after she escaped a work-release job in 2018 while an inmate at the Mobile County Metro Jail. Jones was convicted but argued the crime should have been a misdemeanor.

On Friday, the state Supreme Court said Alabama’s felony escape statutes apply not only to escapes from correctional facilities, but also escapes from work-release programs.

“Escaping from a work release or community corrections program is a felony under Alabama law and it will be treated as such from this point forward,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday in a statement.  “Community corrections and work-release programs are intended to provide a second opportunity for less serious offenders. Those who escape from these programs have forfeited that opportunity and will now be held fully accountable for their actions.”

